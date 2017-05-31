SHAMAN’S HARVEST To Release Red Heads Black Deeds Album In July; Video Trailer Streaming

US-based southern rockers, Shaman’s Harvest, will release their sixth album, Red Heads Black Deeds, on July 28th via Mascot Records. A video trailer for the upcoming release can be found below.

Tracklisting:

“Red Hands Black Deeds (Prelude)”

“Broken Ones”

“The Come Up”

“A Longer View”

“Soul Crusher”

“Off The Tracks”

“Long Way Home”

“The Devil in Our Wake”

“Blood Trophies”

“So Long”

“Tusk and Bone”

“Scavengers”

Trailer: