SHARK ISLAND Release "Someday" Music Video; Bloodline 2.020 Album Out Now

Shark Island was once the house band at the world famous Gazzaris on the Sunset Strip. Signed to Epic Records in 1989 the band released their debut album, Law Of The Order, and also saw the tracks "Dangerous" and "Father Time" featured in the movie Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, as well as the song "My City" from the movie Point Break.

Richard Black would go on to be part of the short lived supergroup Contraband which also featured Michael Schenker (Scorpions, UFO), and members of L.A. Guns, Ratt and Vixen. They released one album in 1991 before disbanding.

In 2018 the band started work on Bloodline which was recorded in Croatia and Los Angeles. It was limited to self release before being picked up by Deko Entertainment, and fans and critics are liking what they hear.

Richard states this about the new video and song, “Written as a companion song to ‘On And On’, ‘Someday’ is a song about procrastination and our fleeting life as it passes before our eyes.”

View the video for "Someday' below.

Bloodline 2.020 is out now and features the unreleased extended version of “Rocks on the Rocks” and the newly recorded “Someday”.

As part of this deluxe 2.020 version, they are making available limited edition Mega-Bundles (while supplies last), which can be ordered here.

This bundle includes the following items:

- One (1) Shark Island Bloodline 2.020 CD

- One (1) Shark Island Fandana

- One (1) Shark Island T-Shirt

- One (1) Shark Island Signed Poster

- One (1) Shark Island Sticker

- One (1) Shark Island Bracelet

Bloodline 2.020 tracklisting:

"Make A Move"

"Fire In the House"

"Policy Of Truth"

"Aktion Is"

"7 Tears"

"Crazy 8’s"

"Rocks On The Rocks"

"Butterfly"

"When She Cries"

"Law Of The Order"

"On And On"

"Someday"

"Rocks On The Rocks" (Producer’s Cut)

"Someday" video: