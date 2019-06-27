SHARON OSBOURNE Issues Statement About DONALD TRUMP's Unauthorized Use Of OZZY OSBOURNE's "Crazy Train"

Sharon Osbourne has issued the following statement, on behalf of Ozzy Osbourne, about Donald Trump's unauthorized use of Osbourne's song "Crazy Train" in what amounts to a Trump / Pence political ad.

"Based on this morning's unauthorized use of Ozzy Osbourne's 'Crazy Train', we are sending notice to the Trump campaign (or any other campaigns) that they are forbidden from using any of Ozzy Osbourne's music in political ads or in any political campaigns. Ozzy's music cannot be used for any means without approvals. In the meantime, I have a suggestion for Mr. Trump - perhaps he should reach out to some of his musician friends. Maybe Kayne West ("Gold Digger"), Kid Rock ("I Am The Bullgod") or Ted Nugent ("Stranglehold") will allow use of their music."

Trump shared his unauthorized use of "Crazy Train" via Twitter:



