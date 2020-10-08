SHARON OSBOURNE Pays Tribute To EDDIE VAN HALEN, Tells OZZY / DAVID LEE ROTH Story - "Ozzy Got A Pair Of Scissors, And Every Time He'd Fly His Hair Around, Ozzy Would Go Snip, Snip, Snip"; Video

On Wednesday's edition of CBS daytime talk show, The Talk, Sharon Osbourne paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen, who passed away after a long cancer battle on Tuesday (October 6). Watch the video below.

Says Sharon: "I was lucky enough to know him, been following his career for so long... since before they even got signed. Van Halen used to have a residency at the Whiskey on Sunset. Once a week, I used to go and see him. Just an amazing, amazing band, Eddie and his brother, I mean just phenomenal. But Ozzy knew him much better, obviously, being a fellow musician, and they toured the world together. Van Halen's first big tour was supporting Black Sabbath, and they went around the world with Sabbath.

"When they were in England, touring England, Ozzy took them to his local pub. And the pub was in the middle of the countryside where Ozzy lived, and it was full of farmers and local people. And Van Halen, he took them into the pub, and, of course, they didn't understand what anybody said. I can only imagine their thoughts. They must have been, like, 'Are we in The Twilight Zone?' Young guys from Pasadena, in L.A., going to this old English pub in the middle of nowhere. But Eddie was always funny and nice.

"This one story I'll tell you quickly. Van Halen and Ozzy were on a festival in Germany. And in those days, you always would stay in the same hotel and we all were in the bar late. And Eddie and Ozzy were drinking up a storm and just telling jokes, one to one, you know, being really funny. Suddenly, David Lee Roth came in, and there's nobody, just stragglers in the bar, and he's doing his kicks and singing and shaking his hair around, and another kick. And it's, like, 'Who are you doing this for? 'Cause nobody's here.' Anyway, cut a long story short, he really got on our nerves. And Ozzy got a pair of scissors, and every time he'd fly his hair around, Ozzy would go snip, snip, snip. And in the end, Eddie goes, 'Oh no, man. That's enough. That's enough."

"Anyway, missed.. he has done so much for music. But we have his music, it will live on forever. And just love to his family."

