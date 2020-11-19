SHARON OSBOURNE Self-Quarantining For A Second Time After Possible COVID-19 Exposure - "Can You Believe It?" (Video)
November 19, 2020, 27 minutes ago
Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager, is self-quarantining for a second time after possible exposure to COVID-19. Mrs. O broke the news on her CBS daytime talk show, The Talk, yesterday (November 18).
Says Sharon (see video below): "I'm home today because one of the ladies that I work with, at home, has come down with COVID. So we're all on lockdown. She's doing okay, but can you believe it? This is my second lockdown. Second time around, girls."
Ozzy recently announced the postponement of his UK and European shows on his “No More Tours 2” tour.
Due to the unprecedented and ever-changing situation, the six-week trek scheduled for October 2020, will move to 2022. The rescheduled 19-date arena tour, with lifelong friends Judas Priest as special guests, will kick off on January 26, 2022 in Berlin, and includes a brand new date in Hungary, at the Budapest Arena. Fans should hold onto their tickets as they remain valid for all rescheduled tour dates, and refunds must be sought at point of purchase.
Says Ozzy: “I really want to thank my fans for their loyalty and for waiting for me. Believe me, I can’t wait to see you all again. Please stay safe in these uncertain times. God Bless you All! Love Ozzy”
Rescheduled 2022 European dates:
January
26 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
28 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
31 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
February
2 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena*
5 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center
8 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
11 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena
14 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
17 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena
19 - Stockholm, Sweden - Friends Arena
21 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle
24 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
27 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena
March
1 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
4 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
7 - London, UK - The O2
9 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
12 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena
14 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro
* new date, without Judas Priest