SHARON OSBOURNE Thanks OZZY's Fans For "Outpouring Of Support" Following Parkinson's Disease Announcement - "Ozzy Will Be Just Over The Moon"; Video

Yesterday, in an exclusive interview with Robin Roberts for Good Morning America, Ozzy Osbourne, his children and his wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, shed light on the private health battle he experienced after a fall and Parkinson's diagnosis last February.

Later, on her CBS daytime talk show, The Talk, Sharon Osbourne thanked fans for their "outpouring of support" for Ozzy (see video below).

Says Sharon: "It's good to be with you guys, and to be with everybody here, who is a family. And, so I have a second family. I don't only have one, I have two. And just to have all this outpouring of positive reaction from everyone that watches the show, and our friends, it's heartwarming. And I know that Ozzy will be just over the moon. He will be taken aback."

Sharon added "We're not going to stop until Ozzy is back out there, on that stage, where he belongs. It was what he was born to do."

In the interview with Robin Roberts, Ozzy revealed, "It's been terribly challenging for us all. "I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."

To complicate the matters further, Osbourne revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that progresses slowly in most people, and has no cure.

"It's PRKN 2," said his wife, Sharon. "There's so many different types of Parkinson's; it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's - it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

While it was difficult for the rock star to address what he's gone through in the past year, his fans have also been a source of support.

"They're my air, you know," said Osbourne of his fans. "I feel better. I've owned up to the fact that I have - a case of Parkinson's. And I just hope they hang on and they're there for me because I need them."