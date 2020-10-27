SHATTERED HOURGLASS Feat. 12-Year-Old Guitar Prodigy Announce Timekeeper Album; Single Streaming
October 27, 2020, 31 minutes ago
Australian heavy metal quartet Shattered Hourglass are no ordinary band of riff masters. The South Australian rising stars are led by 12-year-old guitarist and composer Raiden Macintyre, who together have already accrued a devout cult following and numerous accolades in the Australian heavy music scene. With no brakes set on 2020, Shattered Hourglass have announced their debut full-length album Timekeeper and have released their debut single of the same name.
"Timekeeper" is out Tuesday, December 8 on all digital platforms worldwide. Preorders available on Bandcamp.
Tracklisting:
“Herd Of Sheeple”
“Timekeeper”
“Brainwasher”
“Shattered Hourglass”
“Vox Populi”
“Jaw Of Flames”
“Ascension”
“The Candle Burns Both Ends”
“Androctonus”
“Lost In Lies”
“Timekeeper”: