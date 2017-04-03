SHED THE SKIN Announce Spread The Bloodshed Tour Dates; FAITHXTRACTOR And BLOOD OF CHRIST (Canada) To Support

American death metal miscreants, Shed The Skin - featuring members of Incantation, Ringworm, ex-Blood Of Christ (USA), ex-Charred Walls Of The Damned, ex-Acheron - have just announced their appropriately-titled Spread The Bloodshed mini-tour.

First blood will be spilled in Montreal, Quebec on May 11th, with the final slaughtering to take place in Chicago, Illinois on May 14th (see full list of dates below).

Joining Shed The Skin on all dates are fellow brutalizers, Faithxtractor (pictured above). As a very special addition, two dates will see the bloodletting of newly-revamped purveyors of epic dark metal, Blood Of Christ (Canada), who are returning after a 14-year hiatus.

Tour dates:

May

11 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

12 - Toronto, ON - Nocturne *

13 - London, ON - 765 Old East *

14 - Chicago, IL - Live Wire Lounge

* with Blood Of Christ (Canada)