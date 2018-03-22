SHIELDS Release "Black Dog" Music Video; Life In Exile Album Out Next Month

London, UK-based band Shields have released a video for their new single "Black Dog", from their upcoming album Life In Exile. The artwork for "Black Dog" as well as the video honors George Christie, the guitarist of the band, who passed away in January. Watch below.

Pre-orders for the band's debut album Life In Exile are available here.

Shields are a London-based metal band established in 2012. They wrote and self-released their first EP in 2013 and begun touring the UK relentlessly gathering a strong following wherever they went.

In April 2015 Shields dropped their second EP Guilt, which for the next two years would take them on tours running laps around Mainland Europe and the UK; and land them festivals and shows with the likes of Born Of Osiris, Chelsea Grin, Ice Nine Kills and Veil Of Maya, to name a few.

During their extensive touring schedule, the band were writing on and off the road for their next release. Soon after this the band signed to Long Branch Records in 2018 and will release their first full-length album Life In Exile on April 20th. 2018 is set to be Shields' biggest year to date.

Lineup:

Joe Edwards - Vocals

Sam Kubrick - Guitars/Vocals

Lawrence Welling - Bass

Alex Rayner - Drums