SHINEDOWN Announces US Summer Tour With LACEY STURM
May 2, 2017, 32 minutes ago
Shinedown have announced that they will embark on a US summer tour with Lacey Sturm. Confirmed dates are listed below:
July
1 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
2 - Naperville, IL - Ribfest
3 - Traverse City, MI - National Cherry Festival
5 - Lafayette, IN - Lafayette Theater
7 - Toledo, OH - Centennial Terrace
8 - Lansing, MI - Common Ground Festival
9 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center
11 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
12 - Miami, OK - Buffalo Run Casino
14 - West Fargo, ND - Red River Valley Fair
15 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest
17 - Canton, OH - Canton Palace Theatre
19 - Richmond, VA - The National
21 - Waterloo, NY - Del Lago Resort/Casino
23 - Bangor, ME - Rise Above Festival
August
5 - Great Falls, MT - Montana State Fair
6 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip
9 - Ventura, CA - Ventura County Fair
Shinedown are currently opening for metal legends Iron Maiden on the European/UK leg of their Book Of Souls tour. Remaining dates are as listed below:
May
2 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
4 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena
6 - Dublin, Ireland - 3arena
8 - Manchester, UK - Arena
10 - Sheffield, UK - Arena
11 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
14 - Newcastle, UK - Metro Radio Arena
16 - Glasgow, Scotland SSE Hydro Arena
17 - Aberdeen, Scotland - AECC GE Oil & Gas Arena
20 - Liverpool, UK - Echo Arena
21 - Birmingham, UK - Barclaycard Arena
24 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
27 - London, UK - O2 Arena
28 - London, UK - O2 Arena