SHINEDOWN Announces US Summer Tour With LACEY STURM

Shinedown have announced that they will embark on a US summer tour with Lacey Sturm. Confirmed dates are listed below:

July

1 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

2 - Naperville, IL - Ribfest

3 - Traverse City, MI - National Cherry Festival

5 - Lafayette, IN - Lafayette Theater

7 - Toledo, OH - Centennial Terrace

8 - Lansing, MI - Common Ground Festival

9 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center

11 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

12 - Miami, OK - Buffalo Run Casino

14 - West Fargo, ND - Red River Valley Fair

15 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest

17 - Canton, OH - Canton Palace Theatre

19 - Richmond, VA - The National

21 - Waterloo, NY - Del Lago Resort/Casino

23 - Bangor, ME - Rise Above Festival

August

5 - Great Falls, MT - Montana State Fair

6 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip

9 - Ventura, CA - Ventura County Fair

Shinedown are currently opening for metal legends Iron Maiden on the European/UK leg of their Book Of Souls tour. Remaining dates are as listed below:

May

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

4 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

6 - Dublin, Ireland - 3arena

8 - Manchester, UK - Arena

10 - Sheffield, UK - Arena

11 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

14 - Newcastle, UK - Metro Radio Arena

16 - Glasgow, Scotland SSE Hydro Arena

17 - Aberdeen, Scotland - AECC GE Oil & Gas Arena

20 - Liverpool, UK - Echo Arena

21 - Birmingham, UK - Barclaycard Arena

24 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

27 - London, UK - O2 Arena

28 - London, UK - O2 Arena