SHINEDOWN Partner With DC Strong To Help Kids With Cancer

Shinedown and DC Strong have collaborated to create exclusive designs available only at the band's official webstore. Watch a special message about the collection below.

DC Strong is a Non Profit Organization that brings personalized gifts and exciting experiences to children battling cancer in order to keep their spirits up and minds focused on finishing the fight.

For every t-shirt and hoodie sold, Shinedown will donate 100% of their proceeds to DC Strong.

As Shinedown and Godsmack continue their co-headlining summer amphitheater tour, the two multi-platinum rock groups have revealed an additional run of dates keeping them on the road together into the fall.

"It's all about impact, and making a statement," says Brent Smith, Shinedown's lead singer. "We are creating a show for the fans that is powerful, passionate, and sonically inspiring. The audience has given us a platform to be ourselves, and create something spectacular. That being said Shinedown, and Godsmack will most certainly NOT let them down. This will be the Rock & Roll event of the year. In other words 'IT'S ABOUT TO GET HEAVY!!!'"

Remaining tour dates:

August

18 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amph

19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

22 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

24 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

25 - Mansfield, MA - XFINITY Center

26 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

28 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

29 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater

31 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

September

1 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

2 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

21 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena (WTPT Birthday Bash)

22 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

24 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center

26 - Tupelo, MS - BancorpSouth Arena

30 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

October

2 - Brookings, SD - Swiftel Center

5 - Billings, MT - Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark

7 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

9 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena

10 - Everett, WA - Angels of the Winds Arena

11 - Portland, OR - Veteran Memorial Coliseum

13 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival