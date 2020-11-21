SHINEDOWN - Preview Black Friday Limited Box Set, SD Collection

Shinedown are reissuing all their albums on exclusive colored vinyl. Starting November 27th you can pre-order an exclusive box set featuring gold vinyl pressings. The box set is limited to 2,000 units worldwide! You can also pick up each album on it's own in a new color exclusive. The Box Set will begin shipping in January and all other vinyl will ship in February.

The six albums contained within the limited edition gold vinyl box set are: Leave A Whisper, Us And Them, The Sound Of Madness, Amaryllis, Threat To Survival, and Attention Attention.

Also arriving on November 27th, the new Premium Clothing Line: SD Limited. A preview can be seen here.

(Photo - Sanjay Parikh)