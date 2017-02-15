SHINEDOWN Release "I'll Follow You" Alternate Video

"I'll Follow You" was the fourth single from Shinedown's fourth album, Amaryllis. Now, the song has taken on a whole new life, with the brand new release of an alternate video.

"About four years ago we went and filmed this video," explains guitarst Zach Myers. "We ended up going with a different version of the video that was very beautiful, but I'm glad we finally get to release this one. Here's what has until now been surrounded in SD folklore... the original 'I'll Follow You' video."

"The song 'I'll Follow You' is a song about true conviction and devotion. It represents everything that is beautiful in our human nature," adds Shinedown vocalist Brent Smith. "So, back in 2013 upon the release of the song, we set out to make a passionate, grand, and dare I say explosive video for it, and that's exactly what we did... you just never saw it, haha. Oh we released an epic video, but what you may not know is that we shot two videos for the song."

And the original "I'll Follow You" video from 2013, which has been viewed over 15 million times on YouTube:

As an added bonus, enjoy this clip of Shinedown performing "I'll Follow You" in The Live Room as part of an exclusive live recording session at Henson Recording Studios in Hollywood, CA.

