SHINEDOWN Release Video For "Get Up (Piano Version)"

"It’s here folks," proclaims Shinedown. "The official video for 'Get Up (Piano Version)' shines a bright light on the song’s empathetic message to not give up... We’re super proud of this one!"

Speaking to Steve Baltin of Forbes, Shinedown vocalist Brent Smith explains rearranging "Get Up":

Smith: "In regards to 'Get Up' and the album version versus the piano version and acoustic version, the funny thing about that is that was pretty natural for us to do. It shows a different side of the song. And we've done this before on a few songs. But for the piano version for 'Get Up', the song was born from the piano part. I remember being in the studio with Eric (Bass) when we were writing the song and everything was built off the piano. And of course when we did the album version of the song we added some different elements to it and what have you. But that song was always a bit more less is more. And we really feel like we accomplished that the way it sounds on the album."

"And it's cool because Attention, Attention, as an album had its very first birthday a couple of days ago because it was released on May 4th. It's good company to be in considering it's 'May The Fourth Be With You'. So sharing that with Star Wars, I can never complain about that. But it is a record that just turned one and that's kind of why we did it too. Like, 'Hey, let's do something special for that.' So we just went in, we took the vocal patterns, cause we put this mix together three months ago, and we just thought we'd release it to everybody so they could hear a different version of the song. But at the end of the day, 'Get Up' was born from the piano. And when you hear it too it draws you in in a different way. And anytime you can show a different kind of take of a song, I find that to be endearing in a lot of ways. And hopefully the audience does too. A lot of people have been very receptive of the piano version actually. Actually a little bit more than I thought they would be right out of the gate. So obviously it wasn't a mistake to do it."

Download and stream "Get Up (Piano Version)" by clicking here.

In live news, Shinedown has announced new fall tour dates on their 2019 Attention Attention World Tour, produced by Frank Productions, beginning September 17th through October 19th. Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria and Savage After Midnight will support on select dates. General on-sale begins May 17th at 10 AM, local time. Full routing below. For more details, visit Shinedown.com

September

17 - Roanoke, VA - The Berglund Center ^

19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live %

20 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center ^

24 - Laval, QC - Place Bell ^ ~

25 - Quebec City, QC - VideoTron Center ^ ~

27 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center ^

28 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center ^

October

1 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

2 - La Crosse, WI - La Crosse Center ^ (on-sale at 11am local on May 17)

4 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center ^ (on-sale at 11am local on May 17)

6 - Mankato, MN - Mankato Civic Center ^ (on-sale at 10am local on May 24)

8 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center ^

9 - Winnipeg, MN - Bell MTS Place ^ ~

11 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre ^ ~

12 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre ^ ~

13 - Calgary, AB - Stampede Corral ^ ~

15 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre ^ ~

16 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre ^ ~

18 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center ^

19 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena ^ (on-sale at 12pm local on May 17)

^ - Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria, Savage After Midnight supporting

% - Papa Roach and Savage After Midnight supporting

~ - Not a Frank Productions date