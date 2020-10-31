SHINEDOWN - SMITH & MYERS Release Video For Cover Of NEIL YOUNG's "Rockin' In The Free World"

"'Rockin’ In The Free World' is a special song chosen by our fans," says Brent Smith and Zach Myers, of Smith & Myers. "It was an honor to have the opportunity to create a reimagined version of Neil Young's timeless tune. Watch the new video now."

The newly released Volume 1 & Volume 2 from Smith & Myers both feature five original songs and five re-imaginings of fan-submitted songs, combined into one collection. Volume 1 includes lead original single "Not Mad Enough", which was written in the immediate aftermath of George Floyd's death and addresses systemic and racial injustice, plus the duo's poignant version of Neil Young’s "Rockin' In The Free World", as well as an upbeat acoustic rendition of Post Malone’s "Better Now", a standout version of The Righteous Brothers’ "Unchained Melody", and the duo's takes on Inxs' "Never Tear Us Apart" and The Zutons’ "Valerie" (full tracklisting below).

Smith & Myers Volume 2's lead original track is "Bad At Love", a vulnerable, personal song about the difficulties of staying in a romantic relationship when you have a gypsy heart, and the lead re-imagining is a grungy take on Billie Eilish’s "Bad Guy". Also included on Volume 2 are versions of Oasis’ "Don’t Look Back In Anger", Peter Gabriel’s "Sledgehammer", Billy Idol’s "Rebel Yell", and R.E.M.’s "Losing My Religion" as well as "One More Time" and three more newly-penned original songs (full tracklisting below).

The physical CD edition - which collects Volumes 1 and 2 into one package - is available now, with the Double LP edition out on November 13th. The records are pressed on 180 gram vinyl.

Smith & Myers Volume 1 tracklisting:

“Not Mad Enough”

“Rockin’ In The Free World”

“The Weight Of It All”

“Better Now”

“Panic”

“Never Tear Us Apart”

“Coast To Coast”

“Valerie”

“Since You Were Mine”

“Unchained Melody”

Smith & Myers Volume 2 tracklisting:

"Bad At Love"

"Bad Guy"

"New School Shiver"

"Sledgehammer"

"GBL GBD"

"Rebel Yell"

"Like You Never Left"

"Losing My Religion"

"One More Time"

"Don’t Look Back In Anger"

With two hearts and one truth, lifelong musicians, long-standing friends and eternal brothers Brent Smith and Zach Myers put forth a body of work encompassing vulnerability, fearlessness, honesty, outrage, love and understanding. Smith & Myers Volume 1, produced by Grammy Award-winner and longtime Shinedown collaborator Dave Bassett, is the duo’s first full-length album and first original music since releasing a pair of acoustic cover EPs, Acoustic Sessions, Part 1 and Acoustic Sessions, Part 2, in 2014 when fans first fell in the love with the magic that is created between Brent and Zach. The Smith & Myers live shows that came in the releases’ wake, instantly sold out.

Smith & Myers illuminates the depth of Brent and Zach as a duo and showcases a very different musical side of these two versatile artists. As half of the multi platinum Shinedown, Brent and Zach can often be found topping rock charts and playing to sold-out arenas around the globe. The band hold the record of 16 #1 rock hits (breaking the record of the most ever #1s in the 39-year history of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs Chart with their single, "Atlas Falls"). Shinedown recently presented their first installment check of $230,000 from their "Atlas Falls" COVID-19 fundraiser to humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief, one of the largest providers of humanitarian medical resources in the world. This follows the $20,000 that Shinedown donated to kick off the fundraiser in March, bringing the total delivered so far to Direct Relief, to a quarter of a million dollars.

