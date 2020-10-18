SHOTGUN MISTRESS Release New Single "Collide"

Melbourne based band Shotgun Mistress has returned with another nose-to-the-grind indie hard rock onslaught, "Collide", out now via Crusader Records.

"Collide" highlights the band's now trademark style of combining stupefying guitar riff grenades, a combustible rhythm section and soaring vocals wrapped in a melodic maelstrom. Shotgun Mistress is as hard to define as it is difficult to ignore - Ignore them at your peril.

This quartet of consummate rock tune craftsmen is riding high on the success of their previous releases, including "Save Me From Myself", which bulleted to # 1 on the iTunes Australian Rock Charts and smashed into the Top 40 chart, and their last single "Glorious Machine", which left charts smouldering in its wake for weeks on end.

The new track is another fiery affair; a blistering tumult of distortion led full tilt with a heart on the sleeve lyric and sly, endearing hooks that don’t let up. "Collide" is one more tantalizing preview of their forthcoming debut album, due to set the rock world ablaze late in 2020.

An audio snippet of "Collide" can be heard below.

Stream / buy "Collide" here.

Shotgun Mistress was formed by Matt Wilcock (The Berzerker, Akercocke, Abramelin), internationally renowned death-metal demon guitarist best known for playing at light speeds. He hooked up with “Diamond” David Lee on drums to jam out LA Strip-era rock. Ben Curnow (Earth) joined on bass, along with vocalist Glenn Patrick (Collegians).

Shotgun Mistress is the first Australian band to join Golden Robot’s new metal label Crusader Records.