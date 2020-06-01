SHOTGUN MISTRESS Release New Single & Video "Save Me From Myself"

"Save Me From Myself" is the blistering new track from Melbourne’s Shotgun Mistress. Following on from their debut "No Friend Of Mine", the latest release captures all the raw, uncompromising energy of the band’s live shows and merges it into a powerful contemporary hard rock sonic spectacle, replete with hypersonic riffs, hooks and pounding grooves.

Shotgun Mistress’ latest is an exuberant taste of their forthcoming album, due for release late in 2020. "Save Me From Myself" might be a fiery, all guns blazing aural assault but it’s reflective; it has a heart aching for self-control and a soul yearning for redemption. Visceral and passionate, "Save Me From Myself" digs deep to discover a universal resonance at its core.

Secure your copy of "Save Me From Myself" at this location.

Shotgun Mistress was formed by Matt Wilcock (The Berzerker, Akercocke, Abramelin), internationally renowned death-metal demon guitarist best known for playing at light speeds. He hooked up with “Diamond” David Lee on drums to jam out LA Strip-era rock. Ben Curnow (Earth) joined on bass, along with vocalist Glenn Patrick (Collegians).

Shotgun Mistress is the first Australian band to join Golden Robot’s new metal label Crusader Records.