SHREDHEAD Release Official Video For "Unmarked"

Israeli thrashers Shredhead, who recently celebrated the worldwide release of their third album, Live Unholy, have just released a brand new music video for their third single, "Unmarked". The video, which was filmed and edited by Ron Gabizon of RG Photography, features a slew of behind-the-scenes footage taken during the band's recent Japanese tour alongside DevilDriver.

Guitarist Yotam Nagor says: "'Unmarked' is one of the most melodic and groovy songs on the album and was definitely one of the most fun songs to write for the album. It's one of those songs that always gets us hyped on stage at a live show."

Guitarist Razi Elbaz adds: "Touring Japan was truly an adventure! First of all, I found the Japanese culture fascinating and different from anything I've experienced so far. The Japanese are amazing people and made us feel very welcome, and performing was insane because at shows they're downright crazy! Can't wait to get back."

Live Unholy, available now via Legend Recordings, was recorded at Antfarm Studios in Denmark and recorded and mixed by Tue Madsen (Meshuggah, Suicide Silence, Baby Metal, Sick Of It All). The album received over 10,000 streams on Spotify within its first week of release. On its release day, Live Unholy, received placement on iTunes’ Featured and Best Sellers charts and peaked at number 40 on the Top 100 Metal Albums chart.

Combining brute force with modern and relentless heaviness, Shredhead has been hailed as one of the top Israeli metal exports to date.

The Live Unholy release party will take place on July 27 at the Barby Club in Tel Aviv.

Shredhead previously released two albums, Human Nature and Death is Righteous. Between the two albums, the band was victorious in the Israeli Metal Battle and had the opportunity to represent Israel at the Wacken Metal Battle in Germany.

Tracklisting:

“Live Unholy”

“Overshadows”

“King Maggot”

“Burn Your Master”

“Unmarked”

“Create Hate”

“Fuck The World”

“Skin The Wolf”

“Zen”

“The Rope”

“Overshadows” video: