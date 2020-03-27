SHVPES Feat. BRUCE DICKINSON's Son GRIFFIN DICKINSON Release Music Video For New Song "Lion's Den"

SHVPES, the Birmingham-based rock/metal band featuring Giffin Dickinson - the son of Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson - have released a video for the new song, "Lion's Den".

"I think a lot of us can find ourselves in toxic environments that we eventually learn to call home," says singer Griffin Dickinson. "It's easy to get comfy in a bad place yet simultaneously very difficult to make the choice to leave those bad places when the threat of the unknown is so daunting. This song is about taking your life into your own hands, knowing your worth, and making those life-changing decisions that are terrifying yet liberating in equal measure."

SHVPES' latest album, Greater Than, is available now via Search & Destroy/Spinefarm Records. Get it here.

Witness the band perform their previous single, "Hot Head", under, let's say, compromising conditions: