SHYLMAGOGHNAR Streaming New Track "No Child Of Man Could Follow"; Transience Album Out Now

Atmospheric black metal masters Shylmagoghnar have released their new album Transience. The album track "No Child Of Man Could Follow" is available for streaming below.

Says the band: "Our album Transience is out now! We wish to thank everyone involved in its creation from the bottom of our hearts. You have made the journey endurable. About the song: this is one of the oldest surviving songs of the project and it has seen many iterations over the years. It is a tale of a mysterious messenger who shares with the protagonist a series of visions, revealing a terrifying conflux of conflicting paths."

The album will is available in the following formats:

- Regular Jewel Case

- 2 LP Gatefold & Bonus Track

- Regular Jewel Case & Shirt Bundle

- Digital Full-Length Album

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Transience"

"The Dawn Of Motion"

"As All Must Come To Pass"

"This Shadow Of The Heart"

"The Chosen Path"

"No Child Of Man Could Follow"

"Journey Through The Fog"

"Life"

"As All Must Come To Pass" video:

"Transience" video:

Lineup:

Nimblkorg: Guitars, Bass, Drums, Keyboards, Vocals

Skirge: Vocals, Lyrics

(Photo - S.E. Dantchev)