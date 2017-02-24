SIBERIAN Release Second Album Through Ages Of Sleep

Through Ages Of Sleep is Siberian's second theme-based album in their "Age Trilogy", released today through The Sign Records. The Swedish three-piece mixes influences from American sludge and Scandinavian metal and have created a unique wall of sound. The album is written and based on band members Gus Ring, Linus Marron and Daniel Eklöw own dreams during a 2 years period. Thanks to the wide spread of genres the band have captured many audiences from different scenes. Adding Gus Ring's powerful and haunting vocals with mixtures from traditional Eurasian folk music, makes Through Ages Of Sleep an album with direct impact.

Returning to Joona Hassinen and his Studio Underjord to record Through Ages Of Sleep was the obvious choice for the band, keeping the trilogy true to its core. Angus 'Angst' Norder (Witchery, Nekrokraft) recorded bass on all songs. Mastering were done by Brad Boatright at AudioSiege (YOB, Skeletonwitch, Converge) Mattias Frisk (Ghost, Vanhelgd, Miasmal) illustrated the album on oil panel with no guidance other than the dreams that were written down by the band.

Tracklisting:

“Ascend”

“Witness”

“Axis Mundi”

“Heresy Breath”

“Anima Astray”

“Transcend”

“Kingdoms”

“Dirge”

“Age Of Sleep”

