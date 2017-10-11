SICARIUS Release “Ferox Impetum” Music Video

Black metal terrorists, Sicarius, plunge their dagger ever deeper with today’s premiere of their intense new clip, “Ferox Impetum”, off their forthcoming album, Serenade Of Slitting Throats, out this Friday the 13th of October.

"”Ferox Impetum” is a quick banger of a battle anthem - very direct and to the point,” cites guitarist Argyris. “Director Andrew Knudsen (Empyrean Throne) and I hashed out some ideas and we came up with the overall mood of the video. He interviewed a few camera teams and Zack Yan was the most promising. Everyone involved delivered 100%. It was the easiest video shoot I’ve been a part of, but our vocalist, K. Karcass, kept falling into the mass of rusted barbed wire so he was just gashed up by the end of the shoot. Pretty rad.”

Sicarius, meaning contract killer or assassin in Latin, formed three years ago in Southern California, and pay homage to the black metal greats of the early ‘90s, yet inject a modern high-velocity method to deliver their brand of bludgeoning and savage music. Ruthless, lethal and foul, Serenade Of Slitting Throats will be released via M-Theory Audio this Friday, featuring artwork by Misanthropic Art (Bolzer, Hate Eternal, Craft), and produced by Anaal Nathrakh’s Mick Kenney at Barrack Studios.

The album can still be pre-ordered via the label shop or Bandcamp and is available on CD, limited edition old-school cassette with red shell (only 100 copies available) and digitally.

Catch the band live on November 2nd at The Dive Bar in Las Vegas, NV with Goatwhore, 1349 and Tombs.