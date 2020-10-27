SICK OF IT ALL Release "Hardcore Horseshoe", Fourth Of A Series Of Quarantine Sessions (Video)

Sick Of It All have released their new live video for "Hardcore Horseshoe", filmed straight from their living rooms for their quarantine sessions series. "Hardcore Horseshoe" is the fourth video released in the band's quarantine series, following "Alone", "The Bland Within", and "Paper Tiger".

"This week's track 'Hardcore Horseshoe' is from our latest album Wake The Sleeping Dragon!. The muscle bound riffs and tongue in cheek lyrics show the parities of growing older in the scene and male pattern baldness brought to you by Armand and definitely a band favorite on the album. Unfortunately we haven't had the chance to play it live (yet) because as we were about to add it Covid hit. So here it is in all its quarantine glory," states Sick Of It All.

The previously released "Paper Tiger", “Alone” and “The Bland Within” are available below:

(Photo - Jammi York)