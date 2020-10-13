SICK OF IT ALL Release "Paper Tiger", Third Of A Series Of Quarantine Sessions (Video)

Sick Of It All have released their new video for "Paper Tiger", from their quarantine sessions series. "Paper Tiger" is the third video released in the band's quarantine series, following "Alone" and "The Bland Within".

"Going back to a much overlooked 2003 album which has a type of cult appeal to a lot of our fans, we resurrect 'Paper Tiger' for the third release in our series of Quarantine Jams. We're convinced it'll remind you that it's a caustic punk anthem about all the phonies who only flirt with this music just for fashion. We're not letting this go - we're calling em out," states drummer Armand Majidi.

The previously released “Alone” and “The Bland Within” are available below:

(Photo - Jammi York)