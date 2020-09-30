SICK OF IT ALL Release "The Bland Within", Second Of A Series Of Quarantine Sessions (Video)

Sick Of It All are dearly miss playing live, so the band decided to film a series of live clips - straight from their living rooms. After already releasing the classic “Alone” two weeks ago, the second clip is “The Bland Within”.

Lou Koller (vocals) comments: “Here’s the second video from our Quarantine Jams! Off of the excellent album with an ugly cover, hear the track, ‘The Bland Within’. This track would the whole place jumping crack in the early 2000s it was hard not having room to groove when we recorded here! One of our favorites off that album!”

The previously released “Alone” is available below:

(Photo - Jammi York)