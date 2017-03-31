SIKTH - New Album Details Revealed; “Vivid” Lyric Video Posted

SikTh will release their new album, The Future In Whose Eyes?, on June 2nd via Millennium Night, the newly created label imprint from Snapper Music, home of Peaceville Records and Kscope. A new lyric video for the album track “Vivid” is available for streaming below.

Dan Weller, SikTh’s guitarist and producer states: "Ever since SikTh was formed way back at the turn of the century we've tried to self improve as musicians and as song writers. We take our music very seriously. This record feels like the one we've always wanted to make. We spent over a year writing it and pushed ourselves extremely hard - sometimes too hard. Opacities was the rebirth of SikTh but 'The Future...' is our statement - I want this album to define us. I don't care how over ambitious it sounds - we want this record to be heard by every metal fan on the planet."

Pre-order the following formats at this location:

- Digipak CD

- Mediabook 3xCD hardcover set with page booklet, bonus instrumental disc, and bonus "Re-Imagined" disc.

- Black Vinyl (180 gram)

- Orange Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 500)

- Purple Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 500)

Tracklisting:

“Vivid”

“Century Of The Narcissist?”

“The Aura”

“This Ship Has Sailed”

“Weavers Of Woe”

“Cracks Of Light”

“Golden Cufflinks”

“The Moon’s Been Gone For Hours”

“Riddles Of Humanity”

“No Wishbones”

“Ride The Illusion”

“When It Rains”

“Vivid” lyric video:

“No Wishbones” lyric video: