SIKTH Release Lyric Video For New Song “No Wishbones”

To coincide with the start of their UK / European tour with Trivium, SikTh has premiered their first new single and lyric video for “No Wishbones”.

“No Wishbones” is the first track the band has revealed from their new studio album, which will be their first full length since Death Of A Dead Day. The digital single will be available to buy and stream from Saturday, February 11th, details here.

Vocalist Mikee Goodman explains this thought provoking song: “‘No Wishbones’ was inspired by travelling to many places around the world and seeing the extremes of poverty and how some people have to live their lives; whilst also observing the financial wealth of others in those very places. It affected me deeply. Anyway, the song is just a reflection, I say in the lyrics I am just a commentator observing, like many of us.”

SikTh are putting the finishing touches to the new album, which is due for release on May 26th via Millennium Night, the newly created label imprint from Snapper Music, home of Peaceville Records and Kscope. The vocals have been a recorded at Mikee’s own studio and at Adrian Smith’s (Iron Maiden) R&R Studios; the guitars and drums at the renowned Monkey Puzzle House studios. Dan Weller has been producing, alongside Adam “Nolly” Getgood (Periphery) on mixing duties.

Checking in from the studio Mikee divulges how he’s found the recording process this time: “This has been the most stressful album I can remember making, it has pushed some of us to our limits and some beyond. I must say that from hearing songs back now I am starting to think we have created something very special here.

“I think this is going to shake things up in the heavy musical world. We have pushed ourselves that bit further on this one.”

Further details on the new album including title, artwork and special guests will be revealed over the coming weeks, with more details of their live plans as the band are keen to return to North America after a rapturous response when they made their stateside live debut on the Periphery tour in August last year.