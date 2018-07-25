SILENCE IN THE SNOW Sign To Prophecy Productions

Oakland’s Silence In The Snow, the dark ethereal collaboration of guitarist/vocalist Cyn M., and drummer Trevor DeSchryver (Wolves In The Throne Room, Lycus, Dispirit, ex-Deafheaven) have signed with the US division of Prophecy Productions. Their dark rock and post-punk influences seep into a melancholy dream, echoing with color and vibrancy while leaving the listener adrift in a trance.



Their 2016 debut album Break In The Skin, comprised an intentionally minimalistic palette to produce a simple, yet emotionally substantial sound. In early 2017, Silence In The Snow's sound dramatically evolved with the inclusion of live drums, shifting towards complex and intricate melodies. Their live shows are a unique experience, sharing the stage with acts like Hide, Drab Majesty, and King Dude.



On signing, Silence In The Snow says, “We're honored and excited to be working with Prophecy Productions on the release of our next album. We admire the label's passion for dark, atmospheric music and the intimate nature of their relationships with their artists. We're striving to contribute as much as possible musically, emotionally, and culturally to this highly reputable roster.”



Recording at Atomic Garden Studios with iconic producer, Jack Shirley (WITTR, Deafheaven, Bosse-de-Nage), Silence in the Snow will release their sophomore album, Levitation, through Prophecy Productions. Release date to be announced.