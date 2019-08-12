SILVERTHORNE Feat. Drum Legend BRIAN TICHY Release "Tear The Sky Wide Open" Single; Music Video Streaming

Modern rock has just been delivered a massive shot in the arm. Featuring the soaring powerhouse vocals of Englishman Pete Shoulder and drummer Brian Tichy - who has played with everyone from Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne, Slash, Billy Idol, Foreigner and many more legendary artists - along with bassist Daniel Spree, Silverthorne have delivered a monstrous debut single in the shape of "Tear The Sky Wide Open".

Buy the song here, and watch a music video below.

With its ominous riff, huge chorus, driving bass, weighty drums and a groove that evokes the vast expanse of the Southern California canyons from where the band was born, "Tear The Sky Wide Open" has already got fans salivating. The teaser video for the track received over 20,000 views in its first 24 hours of release across the bands social media platforms. That figure doubled the second day. An amazing result for a brand new act.

With influences ranging from deep blues to hard rock, and acoustic folk to metal, when asked to describe their sound, Silverthorne replied, "With our

studio located in the sprawling canyons on the outskirts of Los Angeles, the canyons and surroundings have an effect on the music we make.That atmosphere gives us space and solitude to focus on creating music with openness and freedom. No rules, no distractions, no limits!"

Silverthorne also says of its sound: "You may hear elements that are not unlike being at a Led Zeppelin concert with Cream and Free opening, while Soundgarden and QOTSA hang at the bar."

"Tear The Sky Wide Open" is just a taste of the soulful and earthy rock songs to be found on Silverthorne's forthcoming debut EP. Music that tips its hat to the classic rock bands of yesteryear as well as looking firmly to the future.