SILVERTUNG – “You’re Fine” Music Video Streaming

Silvertung have released a music video for "You're Fine". It is the third music video to be released from their (But, At What Cost??!) album released through Thermal Entertainment.

The band have also released a remastered version of the song today available on all DSPs.

Pertaining to the song and video the band stated: "We wrote this song for you because we see the effects that mental illness has in life. But more importantly the strengths you have, you may not even know."

Hailing from Baltimore, MD, Silvertung consists of Speed Vincent (vocals/guitar), Codey Red (guitar), Sam Sour (bass) and Boma Jax (drums). The band is currently prepping their next album release during the pandemic downtime.