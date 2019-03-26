SINARO Featuring Guitarist GUS SINARO To Release The Living Dead Album This Friday; "Fear The Unknown" Single Streaming

Brazilian-born, NYC-based heavy metal guitar guru and vocalist Gus Sinaro is back with his eponymous project, Sinaro. This Friday, March 29, Gus Sinaro will release his latest album, The Living Dead, which can be ordered now via iTunes.

The Living Dead was produced by Gus Sinaro, with mixing and mastering duties handled by renowned producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris (Rob Zombie, Queensryche, Crowbar). The single "Fear The Unknown" is available for streaming below.

"Fear The Unknown" explores paranormal activities that Gun Sinaro claims he has experienced in the past. "I experienced some paranormal activities a few times. When I was 15 years old, I was obsessed with horror movies and I watched them almost every day. I started having the worst nightmares, and a few nights I experienced a heavy energy around me and felt spirits trying to suffocate me. It reoccurred again in my mid 20's which led me to write the song 'Fear the Unknown'."

A video for the album's previously released single, "Break The Paradigm", which features late All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert, is also available for streaming below. The track is about having a personal awakening and discovering life's purpose.

The Living Dead tracklisting:

"Extinction

"The Living Dead" (Feat. Andy James)

"Fear The Unknown"

"Break The Paradigm" (Feat. Oli Herbert)

"Becoming Ashes"

"Downfall Of A Nation"

"Awakening The Ghost"

"Eternal Lies"

"Fear The Unknown":

"Break The Paradigm" feat. Oli Herbert video:

(Top photo - Danielle Santagata; Band photo - Nicole Balbone)