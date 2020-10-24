SINFUL WAYS Unleash “Burst Into Flames” Video

Canada’s Sinful Ways have a loud new single “Burst Into Flames” out that is ready to launch listeners into a fray of melodic heavy metal.

This new single is a little different from what they have previously released, and it shows that they are a diverse band who explore different sounds and can write different metal compositions from different genres. The result is a smooth blend of a few different genres in one refreshing, fast, melodic song. The band explains what they are trying to convey with this release:

“Sinful Ways wants fans to relate to our music in some way and make them feel connected to us as a band and our music. We want them to take their interpretation of the songs to relate in one way or another.”

Still a fairly new band, Sinful Ways are evolving their sound to create something refreshing that they personally enjoy. To date, Sinful Ways’ sound consisted of ‘something for everyone’ by experimenting with various sounds and genres.