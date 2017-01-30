SINNER - New Album To Feature Guest Appearances By Members Of PRIMAL FEAR, BLACK STAR RIDERS, FIREWIND And TARJA

German rockers Sinner - featuring Primal Fear bassist Mat Sinner - will release their new album, Tequila Suicide, on March 31st on AFM Records. Produced by Mat Sinner, co-produced, mixed and engineered by Dennis Ward, the album features Tom Naumann (Primal Fear), Alexander Scholpp (Tarja) on guitars, Francesco Jovino (Primal Fear) on drums, plus special guests Sascha Krebs, Kolinda Brozovic, Gus G. (Firewind, Ozzy Osbourne), Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders), Pete Lincoln (The Sweet), Neil Witchard and Magnus Karlsson (Primal Fear).

The tracklist is as follows:

"Go Down Fighting"

"Tequila Suicide"

"Road To Hell"

"Dragons"

"Battle Hill"

"Sinner Blues"

"Why"

"Gypsy Rebels"

"Loud & Clear"

"Dying On A Broken Heart"

Digipack bonus tracks:

"House Of Rock"

"Monday Morning"

"I Am"