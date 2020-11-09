SINNER - New Album Will Be "Much Heavier, Faster And Darker Than You Would Expect"

Sinner frontman / founder Mat Sinner - also known as the bassist and co-founder of Primal Fear - has checked in with the following update:

"Little update from the Sinner songwriting camp. As the current global problems will take much longer as expected, we’ve decided to write a lot of more songs until we will be 200% happy with minimum 10 new tracks! But as five songs are already confirmed, it will be a much more heavier, faster and darker album than you would expect - copy that!"

Last year, Sinner released a lyric video for the title track off their Santa Muerte album. Order it here, and watch the clip below.

After having delivered a top-notch album with Tequila Suicide in 2017 (reaching #49 in the German charts), the band around mastermind Mat Sinner (Primal Fear, Voodoo Circle, Rock meets Classic, and more) created another all-killer-no-filler album in 2019. Featuring guests like Ronnie Romero (Rainbow) and Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders), Santa Muerte comes with an additional surprise for all the listeners: Sinner introduce Giorgia Colleluori - a permanent new member to the band, sharing vocal duties with Mat Sinner.

The album was produced by Mat Sinner and Dennis Ward (Amon Amarth, Helloween, Van Canto and more).

Tracklisting:

"Shine On"

"Fiesta Y Copas" (feat. Ronnie Romero)

"Santa Muerte"

"Last Exit Hell"

"What Went Wrong" (feat. Ricky Warwick)

"Lucky 13"

"Death Letter" (feat. Magnus Karlsson)

"Craving"

"The Wolf"

"Misty Mountain"

"The Ballad Of Jack"

"Stormy Night"

"Sorry" (Bonus Track)

"Santa Muerte" lyric video:

"Death Letter" (feat. Magnus Karlsson) video:

"Last Exit Hell" lyric video:

"Fiesta Y Copas" video: