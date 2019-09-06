SINNER Premier Music Video For New Song "Death Letter" Feat. PRIMAL FEAR Guitarist MAGNUS KARLSSON

Germany's veteran rockers, Sinner, have released a video for the new song, "Death Letter", featuring Mat Sinnner's Primal Fear bandmate Magnus Karlsson. The track featured on the band's new album, Santa Muerte, out September 13 via AFM Records and available for pre-order here. Watch the clip below.

After having delivered a top-notch album with Tequila Suicide in 2017 (reaching #49 in the German charts), the band around mastermind Mat Sinner (Primal Fear, Voodoo Circle, Rock meets Classic, and more) has created another all-killer-no-filler album. Featuring guests like Ronnie Romero (Rainbow) and Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders), Santa Muerte comes with an additional surprise for all the listeners: Sinner introduce Giorgia Colleluori - a permanent new member to the band, sharing vocal duties with Mat Sinner.

The album was produced by Mat Sinner and Dennis Ward (Amon Amarth, Helloween, Van Canto and more).

Tracklisting:

"Shine On"

"Fiesta Y Copas" (feat. Ronnie Romero)

"Santa Muerte"

"Last Exit Hell"

"What Went Wrong" (feat. Ricky Warwick)

"Lucky 13"

"Death Letter" (feat. Magnus Karlsson)

"Craving"

"The Wolf"

"Misty Mountain"

"The Ballad Of Jack"

"Stormy Night"

"Sorry" (Bonus Track)

"Death Letter" (feat. Magnus Karlsson) video:

"Last Exit Hell" lyric video:

"Fiesta Y Copas" video: