SINNER SINNERS Reveal New Track "Celexa Blues", Featuring Jesse Hughes From EAGLES OF DEATH METAL

French rock duo Sinner Sinners will release their third full-length album, entitled Optimism Disorder, on March 7th via Cadavra Records. Optimism Disorder burns with a neurotic post-punk brightness, further influenced by the intensity of early '80s hardcore fused with an incendiary '70s goth punk ethos.

Today, Sinner Sinners released a new track from Optimism Disorder, entitled "Celexa Blues", via a behind-the-scenes studio and touring footage-focused music video. The track is carried by a charging blues riff with a heavy rock twist, and was one of the last songs written before the album was recorded with producer Adam Greenspan (Refused, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Nick Cave). The track also features a dizzying flute solo by the band's good friend, multi-talented instrumentalist Jesse Hughes of Eagles Of Death Metal.

The 11 tracks that comprise Optimism Disorder illustrate a dynamic and relatable portrait of social hypocrisy, depression, personal anxiety and paranoia inspired by suffocating reality, duplicitous relationships, fluctuating political climate and tragedy. "Celexa Blues" further broaches these subjects, focusing primarily on the latter.

Optimism Disorder is currently available for pre-order via iTunes. In addition, Optimism Disorder will also be available on limited edition, colored 12-inch vinyl via Last Hurrah Records in North America. European fans can order their vinyl via Left Front Door Records.

The LP was recorded at Rancho de La Luna in Joshua Tree, California (mostly known for giving birth to the Desert Sessions and recording artists such as Queens Of The Stone Age, Iggy Pop, Kyuss, Arctic Monkeys), assorted Los Angeles hide-outs, and engineered in Clermont-Ferrand France. In addition to featuring production from Adam Greenspan, Optimism Disorder also features additional production from Thomas Bellier (Spindrift, Blaak Heat), mixing by Pascal Mondaz in France and mastering by Simon Capony at Basalte Studio. The album also features further engineering by Nic Jodoin (Black Rebel Motorcycle Club) and Jon Russo.

Tracklisting:

"Last Drop"

"California"

"Desperation Saved Me..."

"Choke"

"Hate Yourself"

"Shadow"

"Outsider"

"Together We Stand"

"I Had Too Much To Dream" (by Annette Tucker and Nancie Mantz, as performed by the Electric Prunes)

"Preachers"

"Celexa Blues" (featuring Jesse Hughes of Eagles Of Death Metal)

Catch Sinner Sinners live on tour:

February

25 - Romans Sur IsÈre, France - Cité de la Musique

26 - Clermont Ferrand, France - le Raymond

March

1 - Bolton, UK - Alma Inn

2 - London, UK - Black Heart (with Nick Oliveri)

3 - Besançon, France - Bar De L'u

4 - Strasbourg, France - Molodoï

6 - Roubaix, France - Bar Live

7 - Nantes, France - Scène Michelet

8 - Paris, France - La Meca (with Nick Oliveri)

Sinner Sinners is:

Steve Thill - lead vocals, guitars, bass and keys

Sam Thill - keys and vocals