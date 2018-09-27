SINSAENUM Release Cover Of MELVINS' "Hooch"; Music Video Streaming
Following their new studio album Repulsion For Humanity, death metal supergroup Sinsaenum are sharing their brand new single and video, "Hooch". Fans will recognize "Hooch" as a cover of a song by American noise rock band the Melvins. The cover is an exclusive, previously unreleased track.
The sanguine visual is a tribute to the original version's accompanying video - with a disturbing twist. Watch below:
Despite their latest album earning endless praise from the metal community, the band - Fred Leclercq of Dragonforce and Joey Jordison (Vimic, former Slipknot drummer), Sean Zatorsky (Dååth, vocals), Stephane Buriez (Loudblast, guitar), Heimoth (Seth, bass) and Attila Csihar (Mayhem, vocals) - refuses to slow down. The band is currently touring Europe.