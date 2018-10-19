SIRENIA Premiers "Into The Night" Music Video

Nordic epic metal masters Sirenia have released a music video for the new song "Into The Night", the second single from their new album, Arcane Astral Aeons, to be released on October 26th via Napalm Records. Pre-order the new album here, and watch the video below.

Morten Veland on the new video and the further plans with Sirenia this year: "We hope you guys enjoyed our second single 'Into The Night'. We are happy to release the official video clip for this song today. Soon we will be back on the road performing material from our new album Arcane Astral Aeons. We will start in St Petersburg, Russia on the 26th of October, then Moscow on the 28th, after Russia we will do the first leg of our European tour and the Masters of Rock winter edition in Czech Republic. Looking forward to seeing you all there. Feel free to drop by our website for full tour dates."

Morten Veland about the artwork and the album: “We are very pleased to present the artwork for our new album Arcane Astral Aeons. Once more we have worked with designer Gyula Havancsák to create an artwork that renders and adorns the heart and soul of our music. The album was recorded in Audio Avenue Studios (Norway), and Sound Suite Studios (France), while the mixing and mastering took place in Hansen Studios (Denmark) with mixing engineer Jacob Hansen. This album is something unique to us as it is the first one we have made together with our fans, everyone who have supported our pledge campaign has directly contributed to the funding of the album and to make it what it has turned out to be. We are very proud of what we have achieved together and we're very eager to share it with you, hoping that you all will find it as special as we do."

Tracklisting:

"In Styx Embrace"

"Into The Night"

"Love Like Cyanide"

"Desire"

"Asphyxia"

"Queen Of Lies"

"Nos Heures Sombres"

"The Voyage"

"Aerodyne"

"The Twilight Hour"

"Glowing Embers"

Album teaser:

"Love Like Cyanide" lyric video:

"The Twilight Hour" guitar solo playthrough:

"Into The Night" guitar solo playthrough:

"In Styx Embrace" guitar solo playthrough:

(Photo - Béranger Bazin)