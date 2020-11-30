Six Cool Music Themed Online Casino Games

Music invokes emotions. It makes you experience joy, sadness, motivation and sorrow. A good movie or book can also bring out these emotions—but not in the same way as a song by your favourite artist.

Against that backdrop, casino game developers like to fuse music with slots. They have games based on iconic rock bands and guitarists. And most of them let you listen to your favourite artists' songs while you enjoy one-man bandits.

With that in mind, here are some of the best music-themed online slots.

Lady in Red by Microgaming

There’s a beautiful story behind the classic song Lady in Red. Singer Chris de Burgh inspiration was his wife—the first day he saw her wearing red at a night club. The song went on to rank amongst the sweetest love songs in the world.

The Lady in Red is still a classic to date, which is why the slot version of it is pretty popular. Armed with five reels and 25 paylines, Microgaming’s Lady in Red isn’t the most unique game out there.

However, it brings the themes portrayed by Lady in Red perfected. On its game, a gorgeous redhead in red graces the reels while holding a microphone. She’s singing at a jazz club, where’s she’s rounded by musical instruments.

Naturally, the Lady in Red is the best symbol in Microgaming’s slot. She acts as a wild, and when she appears on all five reels, you win a jackpot worth 12,500x your stake. Another paying image is the double base: Its pays 500x for five images and 200x for four symbols.

Jimi Hendrix by NetEnt

Jimi Hendrix was so good that he would stun even the best guitarists of the day. Today, he’s often regarded as one of the best guitarists of all time. Unsurprisingly, he has a slot dedicated to him.

And it’s one of the coolest music-themed slots online. It features five reels and 20 paylines. It has an impressive 96.9% RTP and a jackpot worth 400x your bet. It’s not the best paying online slot.

But it’s a top-rated slot, especially by rock fans. For starters, the game lets you pick a track from the rock legend to listen to while you play it. Then there’s live footage of Jimi doing what he was good at.

When it comes to features, the Jimi Hendrix slot has multipliers, free spins, wilds and scatters. The scatter activates a bonus rounds that awards you cash prizes, six to twelve free spins, wild reels and multipliers.

Karaoke Party by Microgaming

So, you like karaoke party nights? Karaoke Party could be the best slot for you. It features five reels and nine paylines. But it pays out up to 150,000x your stake. The best part is that involves you in a night full of music and romance.

As mentioned, Karaoke Party provides plenty of ways to make money at an online casino. If you trigger poker cards, you earn up to 125 coins for five Ace symbols. To win more money, look out for a couple, a male and female soloist, the Karaoke Party symbol and the wild.

When the dice symbol appears, you get up to 30 free spins to keep you singing. Interestingly, you can also gamble your wins at any point. However, many experts advise against it.

Elvis Lives by WMS

Forget about the rumours of people sighting Elvis Presley. Instead, bring out your best impersonation of the King of rock while playing a game based on him.

The slot machine features five reels and 60 paylines. It has a 95% RTP and lets you bet $0.50 up to $100 per spin. On the background, you can see an image of Elvis on stage. While at it, you can also select a track by the king to making your gaming sessions even more worthwhile.

To win money, all you need is to find symbols that reference the king. For example, three symbols of Elvis wearing a leather jacket pay 15 times your bet. If they appear five times, you win 100x your stake.

The best feature in the game is the bonus round. When you trigger the right symbol, you earn spins that reveal the letters Elvis Lives, one at a time. If all the ten letters appear, you win a jackpot worth 2000x your stake.

Guns N’ Roses by NetEnt

Guns N’ Roses came out in 2016, one year before the legendary rock band celebrated their 30th anniversary. In fact, NetEnt created the game to appreciate Guns N’ Roses thirty years after they released “Appetite for Destruction.”

Like many video slots, Guns N’ Roses follow the tried and tested format of five reels. It has affordable betting limits of twenty cents to $200 and a high RTP of 96.98%. To expound more, it’s a medium variance game jam-packed with wilds, scatters, free spins and multipliers.

Interestingly, Guns N' Roses band members act as various symbols in the slot. They appear when you activate the Legends Spins symbol. Then Axl Rose goes wild on reel three. Slash appears on reels 2 and 4 while Duff dominates reels 1 and 5.

The rock stars act as wild symbols, meaning they replace all other images to form winning symbols. That said, the album cover for Appetite for Destruction also acts as a wild. It also activates multipliers, making it one of the best paying symbols in the game.

Michael Jackson King of Pop by Bally

Beat it, Bad, Smooth Criminal, Dirty Diana—the wonderful team at Bally brings all the best tracks by Michael Jackson to one video slot. It's colourful, energetic and designed to get you out of your seat while dancing along to famed songs from the king of pop.

The best part about Michael Jackson King of Pop is that paying symbols appear often. So, it's not just an entertaining game that takes money away from you. Like the Thriller hit-maker, the slot provides great value for your money.

It also comes with a jackpot that pays 500x your stake, ten free spins on the Beat it symbol and Moonwalk symbols. Then there are stacked wilds and poker card symbols.