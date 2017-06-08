SIX FEET UNDER Frontman CHRIS BARNES Lends Voice For Upcoming Animated Series, The Olympians

For the first time ever, Six Feet Under's Chris Barnes will make a special voice-over appearance on an animated series: The Olympians - a comedy about the Greek gods falling on hard times and struggling to find a place in modern society.

Recently screened at the Portland Comedy Film Fest (where it won "Best Animated Comedy"), The Olympians is directed by Bob Spang (Lilo & Stitch, Brother Bear) and scored by Cormac Bluestone (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), with voices by Jon Etheridge (Battlefield Friends, Doraleous and Associates, jonnyethco on YouTube), Jimmy Euringer (Mindless Self Indulgence, Guardians of the Galaxy 2), Stevic Mckay (Twelve Foot Ninja), Bill Gaal (Nothingface, In For the Kill, Knives out), Rob Kersey (Psychostick), Sean Zatorsky (Chimaira, Daath, Sinsaenum), Jason Suecoff (producer, mixer, guitarist and songwriter), Richard Thomas (Mushroomhead, Ventana), Matt Foran (Circus of Dead Squirrels, Ventana) - in addition to Chris Barnes, as "Chad".

Chris Barnes comments: "Lending my voice for an animated feature is something I haven't had the privilege of attempting or being involved with... So I feel pretty lucky and excited to be involved with The Olympians!!"

Six Feet Under recently released their 12th studio album, Torment, via Metal Blade Records. As a new leap in intensity, Torment gives fans plenty of classic Six Feet Under groove, with a much more aggressive approach and blast beats throughout. This is a cantankerous Six Feet Under with absolutely nothing to prove. This is Six Feet Under at their most deadly.

Six Feet Under will headline the X - Mass In Hell festival this winter, with more tour dates to be announced soon.