SIX FEET UNDER Streaming Torment Album In It’s Entirety

Six Feet Under are streaming their new album, Torment, out now via Metal Blade. Listen to the full album below.

Torment tracklisting:

“Sacrificial Kill”

“Exploratory Homicide”

“The Separation Of Flesh From Bone”

“Schizomaniac”

“Skeleton”

“Knife Through The Skull”

“Slaughtered As They Slept”

“In The Process Of Decomposing”

“Funeral Mask”

“Obsidian”

“Bloody Underwear”

“Roots Of Evil”

Album stream:

“Schizomaniac” playthrough video:

“Sacrificial Kill” lyric video:

"Exploratory Homicide" bass/guitar playthrough video:

"Exploratory Homicide" drum video:

Torment can be ordered here in the following formats:

- CD

- 180g black vinyl

- cannabis-green vinyl (limited to 420 copies - EU exclusive)

- clear/black-marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

- red/orange vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EMP exclusive)

- white vinyl (limited to 200 copies - USA exclusive)

* exclusive US bundles with a shirt, flag, bite kit, and sign, plus digital options are also available. European fans can pre-order an exclusive hoodie and digipak.