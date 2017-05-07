SIXX:A.M. Guitarist DJ ASHBA Launches Signature Brand Of Water

Sixx:A.M. and former Guns N' Roses guitarist DJ Ashba has gone in to the water business, launching his own brand dubbed Ashba Water. He recently commented on the venture:

"Everybody keeps asking me, 'Why water?' For many, many years, I've been wanting to do an alcohol - a vodka or a tequila - and I was actually in my clothing store at the Stratosphere designing a vodka bottle, and a kid came in and asked if we had some water. And he left. Probably thirty minutes later, somebody else came in asking if we carried water. And a third person walked in. And I just sat there and I go, 'You know what? Why am I not doing water?' because everybody can buy water. And, to be honest, there's very few really good good-tasting waters out there. So we did an extensive amount of research, found the best bottling company we could possibly find, and that was it. And we went to work. So it is awesome. And it's really fucking killer quality — 21-gram plastic bottles, so it's not the kind where you open it up and shit goes all over the place."

Check out the official Ashba Water Facebook page here.

Sixx:A.M. have launched a new video series, entitled The Interview Project. In Part 1, streaming below, Nikki Sixx talks to DJ Ashba about his early beginnings and his road to Hollywood.

Check out Part 2 of The Interview Project with DJ Ashba talking to James Michael about his upbringing, his initial drive to Los Angeles, and working as a cartoonist.

In 2016, Sixx:A.M. released Vol. 2 Prayers For The Blessed, via Eleven Seven Music. Written and recorded at the same time as Vol. 1, Prayers For The Damned, issued earlier in the year, the album acts as a companion piece to the first chapter while simultaneously elevating the band's sound in every area.

The single “We Will Not Go Quietly” is featured as the opening theme song for season 2 of A&E’s gritty drama series Gangland Undercover. The official video for the track was helmed by iconic director Wayne Isham (Michael Jackson, Muse), and was filmed during the band’s Canadian arena tour stop in Edmonton, Alberta, offering viewers a “show-day-in-the-life-of” the band, in addition to their powerful on-stage energy. Watch below: