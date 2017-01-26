SIXX:A.M. Launch The Interview Project; Part 1: NIKKI SIXX Now Streaming (Video)

Sixx:A.M. have launched a new video series, entitled The Interview Project. In Part 1, streaming below, Nikki Sixx talks to DJ Ashba about his early beginnings and his road to Hollywood.

In 2016, Sixx:A.M. released Vol. 2 Prayers For The Blessed, via Eleven Seven Music. Written and recorded at the same time as Vol. 1, Prayers For The Damned, issued earlier in the year, the album acts as a companion piece to the first chapter while simultaneously elevating the band's sound in every area.

The single “We Will Not Go Quietly” is featured as the opening theme song for season 2 of A&E’s gritty drama series Gangland Undercover. The official video for the track was helmed by iconic director Wayne Isham (Michael Jackson, Muse), and was filmed during the band’s Canadian arena tour stop in Edmonton, Alberta, offering viewers a “show-day-in-the-life-of” the band, in addition to their powerful on-stage energy. Watch below: