SIXX:A.M. Shoots New Music Video

Sixx:A.M. have shot a new music video. Back on December 15th, the band's social media pages offered a hint: "Shooting a video in a few days... Can you guess what song?"

Last night the band posted a photo of Dustin Steinke (drums), DJ Ashba (guitars), James Michael (vocals), and Nikki Sixx (bass), stating, "Did ya miss us? Shooting a new video." Sixx:A.M.'s latest album, Vol. 2, Prayers For The Blessed, was issued in November 2016 via Eleven Seven Music. DJ Ashba and James Michael announced their new collaboration, Pyromantic, during a Facebook live chat back in February.

Stay tuned for updates.

(Photo - Dustin Jack)