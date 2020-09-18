SKÁLMÖLD Release "Árás" Live Video ; New Release Date Announced For 10 Year Anniversary - Live In Reykjavik Album

Icelandic Viking metal giants, Skálmöld, will release their second live album and the first one as solo band 10 Year Anniversary - Live In Reykjavík, on its new release date of October 16, via Napalm Records.

Today, the six-piece reveals the third video taken off the new live album: “Árás” leads all the way back to Skálmöld's origins in January 2010, when they recorded their first demo on music cassette, which included only two songs. Ten years later, the Icelanders are on stage at the three days in a row completely sold out Gamla Bíó in their hometown of Reykjavík, celebrating their jubilee with their most dedicated fans.

Menacing vocals, fast riffs and protruding drums underline the impressive evolvement the band took since their first demo - clearly audible and viewable on their new live album, 10 Year Anniversary - Live In Reykjavík.

Skálmöld on “Árás”: “The third track we present to you from our upcoming live album is 'Árás'. This song has always been special to us. It is from our debut album and was one of the very first songs we ever wrote. It has been an integral part of our setlist throughout the years. And in a live environment is where it is at its best, with its slow build-up and big choir parts. It is safe to say that this one is very dear to us. We love it and hope you do as well. Skál!”

Three consecutive sold-out shows at the Gamla Bíó in their hometown Reykjavík were the adequate setting to celebrate the 10th anniversary together with their devotees. 10 Year Anniversary - Live In Reykjavík transports the mythical atmosphere directly into their fans' homes.

Skálmöld on 10 Year Anniversary - Live In Reykjavík: "Growing up and slowly beginning to descend into the world of metal music there was one album that really left its mark on my young self: Iron Maiden - Live After Death. At 10 years old, in awe, dreaming that one day I could play in a band, play shows, record it and release for others to enjoy was just that - a dream. But now all these years later my band celebrated 10 years of existence. 5 albums and countless shows all over Europe. We just had to capture this moment. So here it is. 10 Years Of Skálmöld - Live in Reykjavík. Here we are doing what we enjoy the most, playing a sweaty sold out show in front of our most dedicated fans. Well that was truly a night to remember. Skál!"

Starting off with their chant-worthy song "Heima", Skálmöld had concert-goers screaming along from the first second. Quickly transforming into "Árás", fans almost immediately got to see the wild side of the band which manifests in menacing vocals, fast riffs and protruding drums. Skálmöld classics, like the story of Loki's son, "Narfi", and just how dangerous and manipulative Loki’s children truly are, were essential for the setlist. "Niðavellir", the obscure home of the dwarves, tells the story of tombs and caves, underlined with propelling drums and heavy rhythms. A catchy guitar riff and alternating vocal lines that exude the energy of Skálmöld’s smashing live performances make "Að hausti" an absolute stunner. This is pure Viking Spirit!

10 Year Anniversary - Live In Reykjavík will be available in North America in the following formats:

- 8 Page Digipack with Sleeve: 2 CD & BluRay

- 2LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 2LP Gatefold Edition in Black & White Vinyl (strictly limited to 300 copies)

- Digipak +Shirt Bundle

- 2LP Gatefold Black Vinyl +Shirt Bundle

- Digital album

Tracklisting:

"Heima"

"Árás"

"Að hausti"

"Fenrisúlfur"

"Narfi"

"Miðgarðsormur"

"Niflheimur"

"Með fuglum"

"Mara"

"Móri"

"Niðavellir"

"Að vetri"

"Dauði"

"Gleipnir"

"Með jötnum"

"Kvaðning"

Bonus: Band Documentary

Skálmöld is:

Baldur Ragnarsson - Guitar/Vocals

Björgvin Sigurðsson - Vocals/Guitar

Gunnar Ben - Keyboards/Vocals/Oboe

Jón Geir Jóhannsson - Drums/Vocals

Snæbjörn Ragnarsson - Bass/Vocals

Þráinn Árni Baldvinsson – Guitar/Vocals

