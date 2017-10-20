SKALMÖLD Release Music Video From Upcoming Split Single; Tour Kicks Off Next Week With OMNIUM GATHERUM

Icelandic metallers Skálmöld have teamed up with their tour mates Omnium Gatherum to join alliances for a heavy European tour run this October and November, as well as on their upcoming split single.

This is not just an ordinary split single, this a brand new and exclusive track for both bands. Get your hands on this strictly limited beauty here.You can also get your copy on tour and get it signed by both bands as well.

Skálmöld have premiered their track, "Höndin sem veggina klórar" as a music video (watch below).

Bibbi commented on the track: "To me this song sounds a little bit different, and I like that fact very much. Don't get me wrong, it is clearly a Skálmöld song, but somehow it's just ... fresh? Yeah, for a lack of a better word, let's go with fresh. I am also very happy about the lyrics, and the concept. The title translates to "The Hand That Scratches The Walls" and is written from a standpoint of a man who is caught with his family inside their burning farmhouse.

It might sound as a total cliché but I truly feel this is one of our best songs to date. And we totally need it since the Omnium Gatherum song on the flip side could easily make us look very bad in comparison. What a killer band they are!"

So as Omnium Gatherum are hitting the road with Skálmöld next week they decided to deliver a stunning lyric video for their track "Blade Reflections" as well, which can be seen below.

The bands gives a deeper insight of the track and important story behind it. "Hello friends. In the light of recent events we wanted to voice our opinion about the tragedy of suicide. This is a subject that may concern anyone at some point. "Blade Reflections" is a statement against suicide and an encouragement to all of those who dwell in the depths of self-annihilation. Having been there myself too, so I know how devastating it can be. There is nothing more precious than this life itself and it is worth seeing through. Though, We do not condemn those who choose to go, rather we want to stand by with all the rest, all of us, who are staying." (Jukka Pelkonen)

“‘Blade Reflections’ is lil older song that didn’t fit to previous album entirety, so here it is - on a single format standing alone anthem! The song was a swansong recording session made together with our old long-time drummer Jarmo Pikka, so we still keep Tuomo Latvalas upcoming beats and styles as mystery for you til the next album, the Century Media OG debut, which we're soon about to start recording. Before that, enjoy ‘Blade Reflections’ and come to see us on autumnal European stages in October/November during our Arctic Circle Alliance co-headline tour with Icelanders of Skalmöld and Finnish fellows Stam1na opening all the evenings!" (Markus Vanhala)





October

25 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

26 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60

27 - London, UK - Underworld

28 - Oostende, Belgium - Elysée

29 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain

30 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur

31 - Limoges, France - CC John Lennon

November

2 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

3 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club

4 - Madrid, Spain - Penelope

5 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje

6 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 3

7 - Marseille, France - Jas Rod

8 - Lyon, France - CCO

9 - Milano, Italy - Legend

10 - Sion, Switzerland - Le Port Franc

11 - Bern, Switzerland - Gaskessel

12 - Munich, Germany - Backstage, Halle

13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

14 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

15 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

16 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla

17 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu

18 - Hannover, Germany - Mephisto

19 - Cologne, Germany - Jungle Club