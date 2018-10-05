SKÁLMÖLD Release Unboxing Video For Upcoming Sorgir Album
Icelandic Viking metal heroes Skálmöld have released an unboxing video for their upcoming album, Sorgir (eng.: sorrow). Watch the clip below.
Sorgir is a dark, cold and tragic album dealing with Icelandic myths of superstition, shadows, spectre and despair. Look elsewhere for something light, warm and comforting. Soaring melodies, folk elements and harsh outbursts remind of the chilly beauty of Skálmöld's home country - Iceland, the eternal and awe-inspiring source of inspiration for neck breakers such as "Gangari" and the gripping epic "Mara".
Due for release on October 12th via Napalm Records, the album is available for pre-order in the following formats:
- 1 CD Digipak + Bonus Track
- 2 LP Gatefold in different colors
Tracklisting:
"Ljósið"
"Sverðið"
"Brúnin"
"Barnið"
"Skotta"
"Gangári"
"Móri"
"Mara"
Unboxing video:
"Móri" lyric video:
"Sverðið" lyric video:
Skálmöld are:
Baldur Ragnarsson - Guitar/Vocals
Björgvin Sigurðsson - Vocals/Guitar
Gunnar Ben - Keyboards/Vocals/Oboe
Jón Geir Jóhannsson - Drums/Vocals
Snæbjörn Ragnarsson - Bass/Vocals
Þráinn Árni Baldvinsson - Guitar/Vocal
(Photo - Gupbi Hannesson)