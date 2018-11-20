SKELETAL REMAINS Announce European And Mexican Tour Dates
November 20, 2018, 2 hours ago
In April 2018, Californian death metallers Skeletal Remains released their third studio album, Devouring Mortality, via Century Media Records (international) and Dark Descent Records (North America, Mexico), which features art by Dan Seagrave and was mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö. Now, the band is excited to visit Europe again as direct support of Terrorizer.
Singer/guitarist Chris Monroy states: “We are stoked to announce that we will return to Europe in January supporting grindcore legends Terrorizer! Hope to see all you sick fucks there to experience the catastrophe!”
Dates:
January
9 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
10 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla
11 - Erfurt, Germany - Club From Hell
12 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrak
13 - Kosice, Slovakia - Coloseum
15 - Wien, Austria - Viper Room
16 - München, Germany - Backstage
17 - Martigny, Switzerland - Sunset
18 - San Dona, Italy - Revolver
19 - Milano, Italy - Legend
20 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
22 - Paris, France - Backstage
23 - Amersfoort, The Netherlands - Flour
24 - Essen, Germany - Turock
25 - Leiden, The Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel
26 - Drachten, The Netherlands - Poppodium Iduna / Drachten Deathfest + Many more
27 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club
Prior to the group’s return to Europe, Skeletal Remains are part of The Black Dahlia Murder’s extensive Infinite Bringers Of The Night Tour 2018. Furthermore, Skeletal Remains will tour Mexico in May 2019.
Mexico Tour 2019
May
2 - Sta Ana Chiautempan, Mexico
3 - Mexico City, Mexico
4 - Guadalajara, Mexico
5 - Querétaro, Mexico