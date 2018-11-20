SKELETAL REMAINS Announce European And Mexican Tour Dates

In April 2018, Californian death metallers Skeletal Remains released their third studio album, Devouring Mortality, via Century Media Records (international) and Dark Descent Records (North America, Mexico), which features art by Dan Seagrave and was mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö. Now, the band is excited to visit Europe again as direct support of Terrorizer.

Singer/guitarist Chris Monroy states: “We are stoked to announce that we will return to Europe in January supporting grindcore legends Terrorizer! Hope to see all you sick fucks there to experience the catastrophe!”

Dates:

January

9 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

10 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla

11 - Erfurt, Germany - Club From Hell

12 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrak

13 - Kosice, Slovakia - Coloseum

15 - Wien, Austria - Viper Room

16 - München, Germany - Backstage

17 - Martigny, Switzerland - Sunset

18 - San Dona, Italy - Revolver

19 - Milano, Italy - Legend

20 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

22 - Paris, France - Backstage

23 - Amersfoort, The Netherlands - Flour

24 - Essen, Germany - Turock

25 - Leiden, The Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel

26 - Drachten, The Netherlands - Poppodium Iduna / Drachten Deathfest + Many more

27 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

Prior to the group’s return to Europe, Skeletal Remains are part of The Black Dahlia Murder’s extensive Infinite Bringers Of The Night Tour 2018. Furthermore, Skeletal Remains will tour Mexico in May 2019.

Mexico Tour 2019

May

2 - Sta Ana Chiautempan, Mexico

3 - Mexico City, Mexico

4 - Guadalajara, Mexico

5 - Querétaro, Mexico