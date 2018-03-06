SKELETAL REMAINS Confirm European Tour With ANGELUS APATRIDA

California-based death metal act Skeletal Remains have announced that they will join Angelus Apatrida on their European tour in May. Dates are listed below.

May

4 - Essen, Germany - Turock

5 - Roeselare, Belgium - De Verlichte Geest

6 - Drachten, The Netherlands - Iduna

7 - Köln, Germany - Jungle

9 - Rostock, Germany - Peter-Weiss-Haus

10 - Sebnitz, Germany - Wonnemond Festival

11 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modrá Vopice

12 - Wroclaw, Poland - D.K. Luksus

14 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrák

16 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

17 - Bratislava, Slovakia - British Rock Star

18 - Brno, Czech Republic - ElevenClub

19 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

20 - Milano, Italy - Blue Rose Saloon

21 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

22 - Valencia, Spain - Rock City

Skeletal Remains have launched the official music video for "Seismic Abyss", the first single off the band's forthcoming new album, Devouring Mortality.

Guitarist / vocalist Chris Monroy states: “We would like to present the official music video for the first single off Devouring Mortality. The song is simply based on devastation of earthquakes and how unpredictable they can be with SR's own touch on the topic. The footage from the video was filmed here in Los Angeles. It was our first time doing something like this and we had a lot of fun doing it. I hope you all enjoy it as much as we did!”

Devouring Mortality is out on April 13th via Dark Descent Records in North America and Century Media Records for the rest of the world. Pre-order the album here.

Tracked at Trench Studios (Abysmal Dawn, Exhumed, Hirax) in California and mixed by Dan Swanö at Unisound Studio (Asphyx, Dissection, Bloodbath), Devouring Mortality features cover artwork by Dan Seagrave (Entombed, Morbid Angel, Pestilence).

Devouring Mortality tracklisting:

"Ripperology"

"Seismic Abyss"

"Catastrophic Retribution"

"Devouring Mortality"

"Torture Labyrinth"

"Grotesque Creation"

"Parasitic Horrors"

"Mortal Decimation"

"Lifeless Manifestation"

"Reanimating Pathogen"

"Internal Detestation"

Skeletal Remains formed as Anthropophagy back in 2011, released the two much lauded studio albums Beyond The Flesh (2012) and Condemned To Misery (2015) via German label FDA Rekotz, constantly toured Europe, the US and Japan, performing at such renowned festivals as Maryland Death Fest, Party.San, Brutal Assault, Obscene Extreme and Hellfest.

(Photo - Paul McGuire / Obscenery Films)