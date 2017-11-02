SKELETONWITCH In The Studio With Producer KURT BALLOU; New Photos Posted

Metal heavy hitters Skeletonwitch return in spring 2018 with their first full-length in over four years on Prothestic Records. This round they've teamed up with prolific record producer, Kurt Ballou, (Chelsea Wolfe, High On Fire, Kvelertak and best known as the guitarist of Converge) in his famed GodCity Studio. The record will be mixed by Fredrik Nordström (Opeth's Blackwater Park' At The Gates' Slaughter Of The Soul) in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The record was written throughout the year between Ohio and New York. It's the band's first full-length with new vocalist, Adam Clemans. Skeletonwitch's guitarist, Scott Hedrick adds "It feels great to be back in GodCity Studio! Those in the know are aware that working with Kurt Ballou ensures incredible sonics. We're very comfortable working with Kurt which has allowed us to stretch out into some new territory. We're excited for people to hear the new stuff."

Since their inception over a decade ago, Skeletonwitch have released five albums of epic, blackened, thrash-infused heavy metal. Three of those albums charted on the U.S. Billboard. Through extensive touring, the band has excited fans all over the world with their furious, high-energy live show. Skeletonwitch has exploded stages in support of such living legends as Ozzy Osbourne and Danzig as well as many of the biggest acts in heavy music, including Ghost, Amon Amarth, Abbath, and Cannibal Corpse.

In 2016, Skeletonwitch recalibrated its lineup to include vocalist Adam Clemans (Wolvhammer), a move that resulted the band's most powerful incarnation yet. The resulting EP, The Apothic Gloom was well received. The album included a roaringly triumphant performance from Clemans and expanded on the band's previous explorations in atmospheric black metal. The Apothic Gloom was a massive leap in the the band's songwriting development and indicated the sonic direction of things to come.



Live dates:

June

20 -Tons of Rock - Halden, Norway

July

20 - Rock Unter Der Eichen Open Air - Bertingen, Germany

21 - Baden in Blut Open Air - Weil am Rhein, Germany

28 - Stonehenge Festival - Steenwijk, Netherlands

Skeletonwitch lineup:

Scott Hedrick (Guitars)

Nate Garnette (Guitars)

Evan Linger (Bass)

Dustin Boltjes (Drums)

Adam Clemans (Vocals)